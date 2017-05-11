Located near the Southern California coastline, the Observatory House, designed by Safdie Rabines Architects, is a private residence with a subtle street presence achieved by a terraced design mimicking the contours of its sloped site.

The U-shaped home is situated on the eastern portion of the property and oriented west to create a private courtyard on sun-soaked garden space that maximizes use of the site, capitalizing on views and breezes, and allowing a panorama of exterior living spaces.

Moored by a guest house and office to the south and a large master bedroom to the north, between them an open, linear kitchen with adjacent dining and living spaces overlook the exterior stepped terrace with a lap pool, hot tub, lounging area, gardens, and a children’s amphitheater. Interior spaces are connected by an L-shaped double height atrium and a spiral stairway leads to a glass-walled astrophysical observatory, the home’s central feature.

Along the eastern side yard, running the length of the all glass atrium, is a shaded garden and court filled with bamboo and a variety of ferns. Generous use of cedar, sand-shaded limestone, and flagstone contribute to the warm and natural feel.