Observatory House

By Safdie Rabines Architects
Observatory House
Located near the Southern California coastline, the Observatory House, designed by Safdie Rabines Architects, is a private residence with a subtle street presence achieved by a terraced design mimicking the contours of its sloped site.

The U-shaped home is situated on the eastern portion of the property and oriented west to create a private courtyard on sun-soaked garden space that maximizes use of the site, capitalizing on views and breezes, and allowing a panorama of exterior living spaces.

Moored by a guest house and office to the south and a large master bedroom to the north, between them an open, linear kitchen with adjacent dining and living spaces overlook the exterior stepped terrace with a lap pool, hot tub, lounging area, gardens, and a children’s amphitheater. Interior spaces are connected by an L-shaped double height atrium and a spiral stairway leads to a glass-walled astrophysical observatory, the home’s central feature.

Along the eastern side yard, running the length of the all glass atrium, is a shaded garden and court filled with bamboo and a variety of ferns. Generous use of cedar, sand-shaded limestone, and flagstone contribute to the warm and natural feel.

Street view showing the subtle presence

Street view showing the subtle presence

Outdoor lounge area

Outdoor lounge area

Private courtyard

Private courtyard



Interior atrium

Interior atrium


Living area

Living area

Kitchen and breakfast nook

Kitchen and breakfast nook

Atrium

Atrium

Outdoor lounge

Outdoor lounge

