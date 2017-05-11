This single-story home is designed as a courtyard home, wrapping around a leaning Australian Tea Tree that holds a significant place in the owner’s heart. The kitchen, gallery-like hallway, master suite and small temple look out onto this courtyard which faces south and fills the entire home with light. The owner’s prodigious art collection informed the design of each space, with clerestories throughout helping define spaces and balance the natural light. A display wall at the entry creates a transition between inside and out and helps create a defined dining room within an open plan. This wall begins the procession down the spine of the house, the entirety of which has polished concrete floors.

Two small cottages were taken down to make room for the new home and old growth redwood boards from these original structures was carefully removed, sanded down and reused as accents throughout the new home. In-slab radiant heat and environmentally sensitive materials throughout complement the design aesthetic. The 2,500 square foot house has four bedrooms and 4 ½ baths was completed in 2019.

Construction by Building & Beyond. Structural Engineering: FAR Engineers. Soils Engineer: Murray Engineering. Color Consultant: Gale Melton Design. Photographer: Eric Rorer and Phil Rossington; Design Team: Phil Rossington, Mason St.Peter