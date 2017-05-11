Try Dwell+ For Free

Oak Street

By rossington architecture
Oak Street
This single-story home is designed as a courtyard home, wrapping around a leaning Australian Tea Tree that holds a significant place in the owner’s heart. The kitchen, gallery-like hallway, master suite and small temple look out onto this courtyard which faces south and fills the entire home with light. The owner’s prodigious art collection informed the design of each space, with clerestories throughout helping define spaces and balance the natural light. A display wall at the entry creates a transition between inside and out and helps create a defined dining room within an open plan. This wall begins the procession down the spine of the house, the entirety of which has polished concrete floors.

Two small cottages were taken down to make room for the new home and old growth redwood boards from these original structures was carefully removed, sanded down and reused as accents throughout the new home. In-slab radiant heat and environmentally sensitive materials throughout complement the design aesthetic. The 2,500 square foot house has four bedrooms and 4 ½ baths was completed in 2019.

Construction by Building & Beyond. Structural Engineering: FAR Engineers. Soils Engineer: Murray Engineering. Color Consultant: Gale Melton Design. Photographer: Eric Rorer and Phil Rossington; Design Team: Phil Rossington, Mason St.Peter

The living room and kitchen.

The gallery-like hallway leads to the back of the house.

The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.

The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.

The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.

Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.

courtyard at dusk

The entry display wall.

The courtyard, approaching dusk

The house is designed around a leaning Australian Tea Tree, show at the right.

A rain chain directs rainwater to a collection pit. A deep overhang, partly solid and partially open protects the window wall and dapples light across it.

Steel sunshades and corten-inspired wall tile.

A simple palette of white stucco and cedar with sunshade accents.

The master bathroom, with its awe-inspiring marble backdrop.

Credits

Posted By
rossington architecture
@RossingtonArchitecure
Builder
  • Building & Beyond
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 2480