417 East 84th St is the Upper East Side's most unique townhouse - a downtown loft in an uptown location.

As you enter the beautiful home you are amazed by the way the flood of natural sunlight hits the exposed brick. Unlike most New York City townhouses that suffer from poor light, because the house has such an open plan, you can see from front window all the way to the back terrace that over looks the expansive backyard. The large family room has floor to ceiling glass doors leading out to the terrace for true indoor / outdoor living.

Head up the floating glass wrapped staircase or jump in the elevator. The kitchen / dining room strikes the perfect balance of exposed brick, decorative fireplace and modern fixtures, creating an ideal meeting place for the family. Poggenpohl cabinetry with espresso Silestone countertops, LaCanche triple oven, SubZero fridge and a hidden prep area with additional sink and loads of custom storage. The bright and airy southern side of the floor is a more formal living room finished with impeccable clean lines and architectural details.

The Master suite stuns with white oak built-ins to complement the radiant floors throughout the house, and has an en-suite bathroom complete with a double vanity, deep soaking tub and stall shower. The open layout was designed for versatility - if more privacy is desired, simply slide the floating pocket walls that accompany each of the bedrooms. On the other end of the floor is another large bedroom currently used as an informal living room with en-suite bathroom, steam shower and loads of custom storage.

The crown of this masterpiece is undoubtedly the 4th floor with its iconic exposed beamed ceilings that set the tone for 2 large bedrooms and two sky-lit bathrooms finished in terrazzo tile. Giant skylights illuminate the stairs and filters sunlight throughout the house.

The lower level is comprised of an au pair suite / home office / gym / studio, full bathroom, 50 linear feet of full height closets and a play area that leads out to a massive back yard finished in bluestone tile and elegant plantings.

