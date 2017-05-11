This Custom Tiny Home Has a Clever, Space-Saving Elevator Bed

By Tru Form Tiny
This is Tru Form Tiny's 28ft Urban with 3 ft Nook Bumpout, Payette Floorplan, and Double Triangle Dormers. To achieve as open a layout as possible, open concept stairs were customized out of steel and hickory. There are 3 skylights to bring in tons of natural light. An elevator bed was installed to give efficient use of the aft space. This elevator bed allows for 4 uses of this space: 1) Downstairs Bedroom, 2) Office - headboard doubles as a desk, 3) Living room, 4) spare bedroom when a pull out couch or futon is used under the bed. The elevator bed can be used at any height. The designer’s daughter bombed some of the photos.

The Bathroom was customized so the toilet is doored off from the rest of the bathroom. A stunning stainless steel shower sits next to a custom storage space that is sized to hold a washer/drier combo unit. The wall sink is comfortable and attractive.

The Kitchen is optimized by extending the counter space under the stairs. A huge closet, full height pullouts, and lots of cabinetry give more than enough storage. A large apron sink gives a beautiful space to wash and source water. The full size refrigerator and Dickenson stove make this kitchen comfortably sized for cooking.

A nook extends the trailer and offers more storage space with deep, large drawers. White walls open the space even more. The cedar ceiling can’t be done justice with photos - it is truly stunning and the craftsmanship, and care for every stick of cedar make this ceiling a work of art. The Main loft is huge. It would serve 2 twin beds, or a king bed, comfortably.

Tru Form Tiny guides you through curated finishes, architectural choices, and an experience that offers clients solutions they didn’t know existed. Going tiny in a Tru Form Tiny makes the adventure of this choice a joyful one. With fast lead times, superior professionalism, and world class craftsmanship, Tru Form is a sure choice for Tiny buyers.

This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.

This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.

A look at the living space with the bed in the lowered position.

A look at the living space with the bed in the lowered position.

Tru Form Tiny merged two of their standard models and then further customized the exterior with paneling and tight knot cedar. They also added Galvalume roofing and a removable awning.

Tru Form Tiny merged two of their standard models and then further customized the exterior with paneling and tight knot cedar. They also added Galvalume roofing and a removable awning.

The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.

The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.

Composting, urine diverting toilet.

Composting, urine diverting toilet.

Tru Form Tiny custom makes all their stainless steel showers.

Tru Form Tiny custom makes all their stainless steel showers.

Stainless steel shower.

Stainless steel shower.

A custom coat rack at the entrance maintains the open feel.

A custom coat rack at the entrance maintains the open feel.

The cedar slab desk doubles as the headboard when the bed is lowered.

The cedar slab desk doubles as the headboard when the bed is lowered.

Cedar Slab Desk Doubles as the Headboard.

Cedar Slab Desk Doubles as the Headboard.

Here, the cedar slab desk is folded up for use as a headboard.

Here, the cedar slab desk is folded up for use as a headboard.

A detail of the meticulous woodwork.

A detail of the meticulous woodwork.

A look at the ceiling's beautiful mitered woodwork. Here, the elevator bed is in the down position.

A look at the ceiling's beautiful mitered woodwork. Here, the elevator bed is in the down position.

A glimpse of the cedar-paneled ceiling and the corner window.

A glimpse of the cedar-paneled ceiling and the corner window.

Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.

Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.

Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.

Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.

Hickory and steel stairs.

Hickory and steel stairs.

Bamboo floors and cedar ceiling.

Bamboo floors and cedar ceiling.

Gas marine heater.

Gas marine heater.

Paneling exterior with Tight Knot cedar detailing.

Paneling exterior with Tight Knot cedar detailing.

