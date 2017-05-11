Looks like Spiderman’s moving to WeHo—actor-producer Tobey Maguire buys the three-bedroom, four-bath residence for $3,375,000.

When Clive Wilkinson—whose firm is best known for designing Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters—first purchased the West Hollywood property in 2003, he sought to create a transition from the bustle of Melrose Avenue to a small residential neighborhood. Completed in 2007, Norwich Drive Residence is comprised of simple stucco boxes that tie into the Los Angeles vernacular, and is entered through a serene olive grove.

Once inside, you enjoy a full view of the site from the glazed living room to the rear courtyard and its 48-foot saltwater swimming pool. The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen spaces benefit from double-height ceilings that grant the home its airy feel. The master suite boasts a private courtyard, a concealed video projection system, and a bathroom that allows direct access to the pool, so bathers don’t have to track water throughout the house. Upstairs, flexible bedroom, office, and studio spaces are sure to adapt to the new homeowner’s busy lifestyle.

