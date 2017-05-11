North Toronto Addition

North Toronto Addition
This project began as a simple addition to the rear of a two storey detached house in Bedford Park. Through the design and construction process the renovation expanded to include a full renovation weaving a new and modern aesthetic into the existing house. The new addition houses an expanded kitchen and sitting area on the ground floor and master suite and balcony on the second floor. New white oak cabinetry and flooring set the tone for the interior. Bookshelves and display cases were considered carefully to serve as subtle dividers to the space. Accents such as carrara marble, concrete cladding, glass, stainless steel hardware and black slate tile serve as complements to the material palette.

Dusk view of addition from garden

Dusk view of addition from garden

View of kitchen

View of kitchen

View of kitchen and hallway

View of kitchen and hallway

View of Staircase

View of Staircase

View of Staircase

View of Staircase

Display cabinet

Display cabinet

Second Floor Balcony

Second Floor Balcony

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Credits

Posted By
Asquith Architecture
@heatherasquitharchitect
Builder
  • Webb & Lashbrook
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2750
    • Lot Size
  • 25' x 110'