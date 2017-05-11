Try Dwell+ For Free

North Beach Residence

By Heliotrope Architects
North Beach Residence
View Photos

The design brief called for a very low-impact, easy to maintain summer home that provides necessary programmatic functions with minimum distractions from the land and the view. The design response situates the structure among mature fir trees located directly between the beach and an upland meadow, with walls of glass opening out to both. Steel columns minimize visible structure from the interior, while metal-clad wall elements provide a bold form when seen from the exterior. The roof is vegetated, which filters rainwater that in turn is collected and stored for use in irrigation. Potable hot water and hydronic heating are aided by solar collectors on the roof, and PV panel s above the vegetable garden provide supplemental electricity. The home is intended for occupancy from May through October, and systems have been designed to zero out electricity use over the course of a full year.

Heliotrope Architects uploaded North Beach Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Green Roof Material. Photo of North Beach ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Beach House Building Type, and Green Roof Material. The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape Photo 2 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Green Roof Material, Glass Siding Material, and House Building Type. Photo 3 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, House Building Type, Green Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 4 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, Green Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Beach House Building Type, House Building Type, and Glass Siding Material. Photo 5 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, and Green Roof Material. Photo 6 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Walkways, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Flowers, Gardens, Front Yard, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Grass, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Shrubs. The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months Photo 7 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Floor Lighting, Chair, Coffee Tables, Accent Lighting, Standard Layout Fireplace, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Medium Hardwood Floor. The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books Photo 8 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books

Modern home with Dining Room, Accent Lighting, Table, Stools, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors Photo 9 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors

Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, and Marble Counter. Detail of the kitchen countertop and marble slabs Photo 10 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

Detail of the kitchen countertop and marble slabs

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor. detail of the end grain hardwood floors to the walls clad in translucent glass. Photo 11 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

detail of the end grain hardwood floors to the walls clad in translucent glass.

Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, and Marble Counter. View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen. Photo 12 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen.

Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, Marble Counter, and White Cabinet. details of the kitchen white cabinetry and the end-grain hardwood floors Photo 13 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

details of the kitchen white cabinetry and the end-grain hardwood floors

Modern home with Exterior, Green Roof Material, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Beach House Building Type. The flat roof holds a green roof that grows native grasses and wildflowers Photo 14 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

The flat roof holds a green roof that grows native grasses and wildflowers

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Table, Chair, and Medium Hardwood Floor. View into the dining room with the floor to ceiling sliding glass doors. Photo 15 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

View into the dining room with the floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Recessed Lighting. View into the master bedroom and vanity, floor to ceiling windows allow full views to the water front. Photo 16 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

View into the master bedroom and vanity, floor to ceiling windows allow full views to the water front.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, Green Roof Material, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Outdoor view of the wooded area surrounding the home. Photo 17 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

Outdoor view of the wooded area surrounding the home.

Modern home with Marble Counter and Recessed Lighting. The guest bedrooms are connected through a shared bathroom, clad is white marble and stainless hardware. Photo 18 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

The guest bedrooms are connected through a shared bathroom, clad is white marble and stainless hardware.

Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Hardscapes, Trees, Walkways, Shrubs, and Flowers. The patio just adjacent to the kitchen makes for perfect outdoor dining Photo 19 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

The patio just adjacent to the kitchen makes for perfect outdoor dining

Modern home with Recessed Lighting and Marble Counter. White marble clads the walls and floor of the master bathroom Photo 20 of North Beach ResidenceView Photos

White marble clads the walls and floor of the master bathroom

Credits

Posted By
Heliotrope Architects
@heliotrope
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Orcas Island, Washington