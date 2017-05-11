North Beach Residence
The design brief called for a very low-impact, easy to maintain summer home that provides necessary programmatic functions with minimum distractions from the land and the view. The design response situates the structure among mature fir trees located directly between the beach and an upland meadow, with walls of glass opening out to both. Steel columns minimize visible structure from the interior, while metal-clad wall elements provide a bold form when seen from the exterior. The roof is vegetated, which filters rainwater that in turn is collected and stored for use in irrigation. Potable hot water and hydronic heating are aided by solar collectors on the roof, and PV panel s above the vegetable garden provide supplemental electricity. The home is intended for occupancy from May through October, and systems have been designed to zero out electricity use over the course of a full year.
The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
Detail of the kitchen countertop and marble slabs
detail of the end grain hardwood floors to the walls clad in translucent glass.
View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen.
details of the kitchen white cabinetry and the end-grain hardwood floors
The flat roof holds a green roof that grows native grasses and wildflowers
View into the dining room with the floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.
View into the master bedroom and vanity, floor to ceiling windows allow full views to the water front.
Outdoor view of the wooded area surrounding the home.
The guest bedrooms are connected through a shared bathroom, clad is white marble and stainless hardware.
The patio just adjacent to the kitchen makes for perfect outdoor dining
White marble clads the walls and floor of the master bathroom
Credits
- Sean Airhart
- Ben Benschnieder