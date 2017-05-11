Acclaimed architect Jon Pomeroy crafted this exquisite modern masterpiece as his personal residence in the north Animas River valley. Mr. Pomeroy is widely known and revered in the region for his ability to incorporate his modern aesthetic into the extraordinary natural settings of his homes.

Floor-to-ceiling glass invites the waterscape of the adjacent pond, as well as the vibrant trees and lush landscape into this residence, as if the natural world is every bit a part of the floor plan as the interiors. There are two bedrooms and two-and-half baths in the approximately 2000-square-foot main home and a 350-square-foot guest house. Attention to detail is paramount throughout this home, from the built-in art shelving in the entry to the custom wood ceiling design leading you down the hallway, to the operable corner dining room window allowing for the peaceful sounds of the waterfall landscape features.

Christina Rinderle and Chris Bettin of Durango Land and Homes hold the $ 1.09-million listing.