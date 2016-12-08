Nordic Light
By D/O
We live in a climate which varies annually varying from arctic to tropical. And our scarcity of light in winter contrasts with its abundance in summer. Its distinct nature at our latitude was articulated in the Norse languages with as many variations as words for snow. Ljos describes whiteness which becomes essential to our psychological survival as the world turns dark and blue. Our home strives to capture light as our ancestors did. The first two bounces, floor and ceiling, warm the blue to pure white. All other elements maintain, reflect and diffuse the whiteness.
D/O uploaded Nordic Light through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Landscape Design
- D/O
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Year
2015
Square Feet
1750
Press
Awards
Publications