We live in a climate which varies annually varying from arctic to tropical. And our scarcity of light in winter contrasts with its abundance in summer. Its distinct nature at our latitude was articulated in the Norse languages with as many variations as words for snow. Ljos describes whiteness which becomes essential to our psychological survival as the world turns dark and blue. Our home strives to capture light as our ancestors did. The first two bounces, floor and ceiling, warm the blue to pure white. All other elements maintain, reflect and diffuse the whiteness.