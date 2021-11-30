The Nomadic System One is the latest iteration of teardrop dwelling from designer Thomas Hoffmann. It is a fully electric powered camper that is a continuation of work from the school of Environmental Design at CU Boulder. The work to build sustainable and resilient housing takes numerous forms. To design for small space forces technology innovations that go far beyond current 'smart house' aps and gadget; the NS-1 is a fully climate controlled and thermodynamically efficient housing solution that encourages adventure. The aim is to create a product that makes small spaces highly livable and opens up numerous future modalities of living.

AT CAMPWORKS WE EMBODY THE SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE, EMBRACE THE TECHNOLOGY OF OUR TIME, AND UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF CRAFTSMANSHIP. OUR GOAL IS TO CREATE A HOME-LIKE EXPERIENCE ANYWHERE, WHILE CHALLENGING YOU TO PUSH YOUR LIMITS AND ADVENTURE FURTHER.