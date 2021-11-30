See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
SubscribeSign In
t
Project posted by Thomas Hoffmann

Nomadic System One

View 8 Photos
Cooking with the included induction stove and complete kitchen.
Cooking with the included induction stove and complete kitchen.
Tent space on top of interior living space make the NS-1 perfect for family living.
Tent space on top of interior living space make the NS-1 perfect for family living.
A fully solar system that encourages life to be live where you are.
A fully solar system that encourages life to be live where you are.
Sturdy build, use of premium products, and the ability to go anywhere allow for complex future use cases. If you aren't prepared for everything you aren't prepared.
Sturdy build, use of premium products, and the ability to go anywhere allow for complex future use cases. If you aren't prepared for everything you aren't prepared.
Built to go anywhere in any season meaning location and life as you choose.
Built to go anywhere in any season meaning location and life as you choose.
The NS-1 body mold was hand-built by by founder Thomas Hoffmann in his dad's backyard.
The NS-1 body mold was hand-built by by founder Thomas Hoffmann in his dad's backyard.
The Campworks team out enjoying a beautiful fall sunset together.
The Campworks team out enjoying a beautiful fall sunset together.

Credits

From Thomas Hoffmann

The Nomadic System One is the latest iteration of teardrop dwelling from designer Thomas Hoffmann. It is a fully electric powered camper that is a continuation of work from the school of Environmental Design at CU Boulder. The work to build sustainable and resilient housing takes numerous forms. To design for small space forces technology innovations that go far beyond current 'smart house' aps and gadget; the NS-1 is a fully climate controlled and thermodynamically efficient housing solution that encourages adventure. The aim is to create a product that makes small spaces highly livable and opens up numerous future modalities of living.

AT CAMPWORKS WE EMBODY THE SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE, EMBRACE THE TECHNOLOGY OF OUR TIME, AND UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF CRAFTSMANSHIP. OUR GOAL IS TO CREATE A HOME-LIKE EXPERIENCE ANYWHERE, WHILE CHALLENGING YOU TO PUSH YOUR LIMITS AND ADVENTURE FURTHER.