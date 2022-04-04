Architecture studio Atelier JMCA designed the layout of a Peugeot Boxer commercial vehicle

(H2 – L3 model, 6m long x 2m wide) and turned it into a mobile office.They wanted to create a “nomadic” office for two, allowing work to be done completely independently wherever you are, whether this would last a week or more throughout the year.

Half commercial vehicle, half fitted out minivan, the architects worked on an easy adjustable environment, to be able to change the layout of the living space with minimum effort. This adaptability shows through the simple use of a completely retractable system. It is made of a 15cm thick panels system in which many functions are included: a double bed, a desk / dining table and storage.

With this particular system, the 3m long by 2m wide main area quickly evolves throughout the day, according to people’s needs: free space, workspace for two or a sleeping area.