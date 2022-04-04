Nomadic Office
Architecture studio Atelier JMCA designed the layout of a Peugeot Boxer commercial vehicle
(H2 – L3 model, 6m long x 2m wide) and turned it into a mobile office.They wanted to create a “nomadic” office for two, allowing work to be done completely independently wherever you are, whether this would last a week or more throughout the year.
Half commercial vehicle, half fitted out minivan, the architects worked on an easy adjustable environment, to be able to change the layout of the living space with minimum effort. This adaptability shows through the simple use of a completely retractable system. It is made of a 15cm thick panels system in which many functions are included: a double bed, a desk / dining table and storage.
With this particular system, the 3m long by 2m wide main area quickly evolves throughout the day, according to people’s needs: free space, workspace for two or a sleeping area.
Once the whole system is in an upright position, you will first find a board that can open 90° and turn into a desk or dining table. With a 5cm thickness, the mechanical resistance allows it to hold without a base, bringing comfort and more free space for the users.
The desk folds by simply unlocking two sliding bolts, and the space turns into “night mode”. The bed opens and lays on the opposite seat. Two wooden blocks on both sides of the seat give a strong support to the bed. Once the bed is unfolded, a full-length walk-in closet appears. It is made of vertical frames and shelves, on which clothes are folded in a rolling shape and then held with rubber bands.
The kitchen and the lavatory are located at the front the car, right behind the car seats. To keep the vehicle energy self-sufficient, it is equipped with two 330 Watts solar panels on the car roof and two 80L water tanks for both fresh water and wastewater.
The van combines both heat insulation and a heating system. The inner car body is covered with a thin layer of cork, combined with other 45mm thick flexible panels made of wool, hemp, flax and cotton.
A diesel heating system also allows the van to be used any time of the year.
During the design phase of the project, the architects made a 3D laser scan survey of the vehicle.
It allowed them to create a precise CAD drawing of the bodywork and to take advantage of each available space in the van.By using this technology, the architects took control of the whole process, from design to production. They maximized the sawing patterns as well as the costs, using numerical control machines. The whole inner layout was made of colored and oiled birch plywood panels.