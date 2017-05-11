Nicholl Residence

By Buildwell
Nicholl Residence
View Photos

A whole house remodel and second story addition to a 1956 North Boulder ranch style home. The light filled design centers around the kitchen which opens to the backyard allowing for a seamless indoor - outdoor connection.

Buildwell uploaded Nicholl Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Buildwell
@buildwell
Architect
  • Barrett Studio Architects
Builder
Photographer
  • Anthony Rich

Overview

Location
  • Boulder, Colorado

    • Press