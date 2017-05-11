Nichinichi Townhouse

Nichinichi Townhouse
Located in the 1,200-year-old historic center of Kyoto, Japan, and surrounded by green hills, Nichinichi Townhouse is a holiday home that combines traditional Japanese environments with modern aesthetics.

The townhouse sits adjacent to the Nichinichi Art Gallery, a showcase of fine crafts and Japanese culture managed by Elmar, the gallery's owner. It is the ideal holiday home for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the local customs and unique elegance of Kyoto.

Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan

A private entry allows guests to rest and explore as they please.

A private entry allows guests to rest and explore as they please.

A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.

A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.

Fukuoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments.

Fukuoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments.

Clean lines and sophisticated colors with reds, purples, and browns fill the interior. An office space with a desk and couch is provided on the first floor.

Clean lines and sophisticated colors with reds, purples, and browns fill the interior. An office space with a desk and couch is provided on the first floor.

The second floor bedroom is surrounded by clay walls. A tatami and futon provide sleeping quarters for two people; a mattress is available, too.

The second floor bedroom is surrounded by clay walls. A tatami and futon provide sleeping quarters for two people; a mattress is available, too.

