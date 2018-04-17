Newton Residence

Modern new construction additions transformed this mid-century colonial house in Newton, MA with evolving programmatic needs. Surrounded by a traditional neighborhood of clapboard siding and shingled roofs, a board-formed concrete “jewel box” was extended off the rear of the home. The existing significant grade change allowed for an indoor/outdoor transition at the lower level with flexible gathering spaces. Large sliding doors frame views to the landscape, and allow for light to filter deep into the spaces. The existing house underwent significant interior and exterior renovations while being occupied by the owner. The addition and existing house maintain the historic character of the neighborhood, and compliment the neighboring material palettes with its use of neutral concrete, white siding, dark sheet metal and mahogany window and door frames.

view to new addition from rear lawn

view to mudroom from landscape stair

view to new entry from street

detail photo at new entry

existing condition - view from rear lawn

view to wine bar and living space from exterior patio

Credits

Posted By
Touloukian Touloukian Inc
@touloukiantouloukian
Landscape Design
  • Halvorson Design Partnership
Photographer
  • Anton Grassl

