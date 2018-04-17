Modern new construction additions transformed this mid-century colonial house in Newton, MA with evolving programmatic needs. Surrounded by a traditional neighborhood of clapboard siding and shingled roofs, a board-formed concrete “jewel box” was extended off the rear of the home. The existing significant grade change allowed for an indoor/outdoor transition at the lower level with flexible gathering spaces. Large sliding doors frame views to the landscape, and allow for light to filter deep into the spaces. The existing house underwent significant interior and exterior renovations while being occupied by the owner. The addition and existing house maintain the historic character of the neighborhood, and compliment the neighboring material palettes with its use of neutral concrete, white siding, dark sheet metal and mahogany window and door frames.