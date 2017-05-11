When the homeowners bought their home in San Diego in 2014 they fell in love with the views, not so much the house itself. They knew prior to moving in that the entire home needed to redesigned to fit the lifestyle of their young family. Taking advantage of the views, creating a modern design, and fully integrated home automation were their goals. The existing home was outdated with developer spec materials from a previous remodel completed in the 1990s. The homeowners were referred to Oasis Architecture & Design by their neighbor who had completed a remodel with them recently.

When first analyzing the site and the program requirements, it was determined that the spaces they would spend the majority of their time in would be the great room and home office. These spaces were placed on the south west side of the home to have the best views. It was important to them that there would be an open concept floor plan of the public spaces to encourage the family to spend more quality time together. When entering the home, you are greeted by a welcoming lounge space seated in the corner where sunsets can be enjoyed daily. The great room is just beyond this space with stacking doors that lead to the covered patio. Open to a gourmet kitchen perfect for gathering and entertaining. At the center of the great room is a dedicated dining space for more formal evenings. The architecture of these spaces is articulated through the ceiling design. Varying levels in height distinguish space as well as provide opportunities to create atmospheric lighting conditions. Being a very tech savvy family, home automation plays a key roll in the great room space. From automated shades, lighting control, audio sound system, and security features all operable from a smart phone or tablet. The bedrooms are all located on the east side of the home, with the master suite having views and access to the backyard. The shower in the master bath was designed to appear as if the shower continues into the yard. Privacy glass was incorporated while continuing the same materials from the interior to the exterior. The landscape was designed by Oasis with the help of Sage Outdoor Designs with the plant and vegetation selections. The backyard was completely redesigned to have an open grass space, patio, bbq, deck, and firepit for full use of the yard as well as to entertain.

