Nejad is located in an intern neighborhood, which means the houses are fairly close to one another.

This site was unique, in that the rear property line was adjacent to a nature reserve, which meant the rear yard was protected and private. The house was situated to take advantage of this, and therefore opens up to a rear pool and yard with large expanses of glass and balconies, without losing any of its privacy.

The sides of the house utilise high clerestory glass and frosted windows to bring in lots of natural light, without sacrificing privacy. The materials used on the house exterior are meant to be low maintenance, natural materials, with woods, concrete, glass, aluminium and cementitious stucco. The metal siding used on the garage exterior reflects the machine nature of the items being contained in them.

The house interior is designed to be open and flowing, with the centre of the house being the kitchen, open to all of the remaining spaces through open two story volumes and uninterrupted views to the living, dining, and family room areas.

This property is part of the Atlanta Design Festival MA! Architecture Tour 2017™