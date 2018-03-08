Bob Dylan, James Dean, and Marilyn Monroe are just a few of the superstar guests who have stayed at the midcentury property.

Originally built in 1947, the Malibu Riviera Hotel was a popular jaunt for celebrities of the 1950s and '60s—in fact, Bob Dylan wrote the album Blood on the Tracks in room 13. Today, the property has been given new life as Malibu's Native Hotel, located right off the Pacific Coast Highway and close to picturesque Zuma Beach and Point Dume.