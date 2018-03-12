Native Hostel

Native Hostel
A new “experiential hostel" combines boutique hotel design, amenities, and service with the energy and community that's typically associated with hostels. Situated in a restored railroader hotel from the 1890s and an adjoined midcentury warehouse in downtown Austin, Native offers a distinctly cool and authentic experience for both out-of-towners and locals alike.

The concept behind the unique lodging and the design/build comes from Icon Design Build—two of the partners in the firm are also partners at Native—who worked with un.box studio (the designer of record), Joel Mozersky Design (interior designer), and Helms Workshop (creative branding) to create the hostel's moody, rough-hewn aesthetic. It's full of playful juxtapositions at every turn, including charred rafters nestled against silky Venetian plaster walls and warm velour wrapped around black steel.

More than just lodging, Native also offers a cafe and parlor lounge for co-working, a bar and kitchen that serves craft cocktails and cuisine by executive chef Virginia Pharr, and a 3,500-square-foot, multipurpose event space. Photo of Native Hostel modern home

Native Hostel was invisioned as an incubator for thinkers, makers and creatives. Photo 2 of Native Hostel modern home

The reception and gift shop. Photo 5 of Native Hostel modern home

Lodging at the hostel includes 12 suites that are outfitted with 65 custom-built beds tucked into handcrafted bunks complete with privacy curtains, a lamp, and plug. A communal "Romper Room" includes eight single beds tucked into handcrafted bunks, a California king-sized bed, sofas, three full bathrooms, and 1,000 square feet of space for those "rock star nights." Photo 7 of Native Hostel modern home

Lodging at the hostel includes 12 suites that are outfitted with 65 custom-built beds tucked into handcrafted bunks complete with privacy curtains, a lamp, and plug. A communal "Romper Room" includes eight single beds tucked into handcrafted bunks, a California king-sized bed, sofas, three full bathrooms, and 1,000 square feet of space for those "rock star nights."

Loft Room Photo 8 of Native Hostel modern home

The "Common Area Photo 9 of Native Hostel modern home

A cozy built-in lounge spot Photo 10 of Native Hostel modern home

Guests also have access to a full, residential-style kitchen. Photo 11 of Native Hostel modern home

Both guests and locals can enjoy the bar and kitchen, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Photo 12 of Native Hostel modern home

Daily on-site events and activities include DJ, live music, curated film screenings, city excursions, and more. Photo 14 of Native Hostel modern home

Overview