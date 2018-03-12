A new “experiential hostel" combines boutique hotel design, amenities, and service with the energy and community that's typically associated with hostels. Situated in a restored railroader hotel from the 1890s and an adjoined midcentury warehouse in downtown Austin, Native offers a distinctly cool and authentic experience for both out-of-towners and locals alike.

The concept behind the unique lodging and the design/build comes from Icon Design Build—two of the partners in the firm are also partners at Native—who worked with un.box studio (the designer of record), Joel Mozersky Design (interior designer), and Helms Workshop (creative branding) to create the hostel's moody, rough-hewn aesthetic. It's full of playful juxtapositions at every turn, including charred rafters nestled against silky Venetian plaster walls and warm velour wrapped around black steel.