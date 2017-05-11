Remodel of a post and beam Mid Century home. Renovation included a covered deck, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, new kitchen & wet bar, and entry screen. The challenge was to make the remodel look and feel like it had always been there while adding modern conveniences.
Risa Boyer Architecture uploaded Nathan through Add A Home.
House (Single Residence)
Midcentury
2200