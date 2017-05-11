Nano Pad is a minimalist home located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Architect Prineas. Nano Pad is an interior architecture project within a 22 sqm Art Deco Studio Apartment in Sydney’s inner city. The project was designed as short stay accommodation, as an alternative to short comings of existing “design hotels” in Sydney. The existing studio was compromised by poor planning with a comparatively over-sized and under utilized entry and lack of defined spaces. The design is conceived around a contemporary plywood insertion that sits within the existing fabric of the apartment.
In a compact apartment in Australia, the kitchenette uses a mirrored take on the glass backsplash to bring in an element that would reflect light (and views). The mirrored backsplash is relatively easy to clean with the right cleaning tools, but might drive a clean freak a little crazy. Regardless, it's a great contrast to the dark cabinets.
Credits
- Architect Prineas