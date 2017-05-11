Nano Pad is a minimalist home located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Architect Prineas. Nano Pad is an interior architecture project within a 22 sqm Art Deco Studio Apartment in Sydney’s inner city. The project was designed as short stay accommodation, as an alternative to short comings of existing “design hotels” in Sydney. The existing studio was compromised by poor planning with a comparatively over-sized and under utilized entry and lack of defined spaces. The design is conceived around a contemporary plywood insertion that sits within the existing fabric of the apartment.