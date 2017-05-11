A stunning LEED Gold Certified Mid-Century modern-inspired home designed and built by award-winning firm Nakhshab Development & Design. Set among the picturesque treetops of serene Mission Hills, Clea House is an architectural masterpiece offering luxurious amenities and a unique layout that blends open concept interior with expansive outdoor entertaining spaces. A mostly single-level residence, the home offers a direct elevator and stair access from the street level to the main floor.