Nakamama Base is a minimal residence located in Kochi, Japan, designed by Kiriko Design Office. The lights and finished materials were designed so that they could be enjoyed from the courtyard. Also, taking into consideration the appearance of the home from pedestrians, the architect suggested to have the living room on the second floor. It was designed to encompass both freedom and privacy by carefully considering the home’s surrounding environment. The owner requested to have the dressing room and living room connected so as to comfort the child while she is taking a bath alone or even when she stays on the second floor.