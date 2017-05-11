Moody Mission Victorian
In the years since his move to San Francisco, our client had launched a successful career in sales and cultivated an equally engaging social circle. He had even found the time to open a candy store with his sister, down in Los Angeles. All that was missing was a home he could see himself living in long term. His search brought him to a stately Queen Anne at the edge of the Mission with Victorian-meets-modern details throughout, plentiful guest rooms and multiple, entertaining-friendly living areas. After purchasing the home, he reached out to us for help extending his edgy personal style throughout the space. We introduced a mix of elevated-yet-comfortable furnishings, dramatic, patterned wall coverings, and moody details.
Entry Hallway
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room
Coffee Table Detail
Dining Room
Living and Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen Detail
Powder Room
Office
Office
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bath
Master Bath
Guest Room
Attic/Family Room
Rooftop Deck