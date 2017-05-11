In the years since his move to San Francisco, our client had launched a successful career in sales and cultivated an equally engaging social circle. He had even found the time to open a candy store with his sister, down in Los Angeles. All that was missing was a home he could see himself living in long term. His search brought him to a stately Queen Anne at the edge of the Mission with Victorian-meets-modern details throughout, plentiful guest rooms and multiple, entertaining-friendly living areas. After purchasing the home, he reached out to us for help extending his edgy personal style throughout the space. We introduced a mix of elevated-yet-comfortable furnishings, dramatic, patterned wall coverings, and moody details.