Moody Mission Victorian

By Regan Baker Design
Moody Mission Victorian
In the years since his move to San Francisco, our client had launched a successful career in sales and cultivated an equally engaging social circle. He had even found the time to open a candy store with his sister, down in Los Angeles. All that was missing was a home he could see himself living in long term. His search brought him to a stately Queen Anne at the edge of the Mission with Victorian-meets-modern details throughout, plentiful guest rooms and multiple, entertaining-friendly living areas. After purchasing the home, he reached out to us for help extending his edgy personal style throughout the space. We introduced a mix of elevated-yet-comfortable furnishings, dramatic, patterned wall coverings, and moody details.

Entry Hallway

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

Coffee Table Detail

Dining Room

Living and Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen Detail

Powder Room

Office

Office

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bath

Master Bath

Guest Room

Attic/Family Room

Rooftop Deck