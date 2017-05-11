Located in the sunny desert community of Scottsdale, Arizona, the Tracy Lynn Studio's Montecito Project consists of a main house and guest-house situated around a courtyard with an adjoining pool and ample outdoor entertaining space. This ground-up build, allowed Tracy to assist with selection of all interior materials, from floor to ceiling, in addition to the furnishings. The home-owners love the strong lines of mid-century modern design but also desired an eclectic, fun and family friendly home. The masculine architectural lines were complimented by feminine touches, including the use of ample color and soft fabrics. Natural light floods the interior of the home, while windows and doors open up to the various outside spaces, forming a natural flow between in and out. Tracy was given free rein to work creatively without restraint and collaborated with the homeowners along the way. The outcome was a truly unique and playful aesthetic, whose mismatched nature created unexpected balance throughout the space. Some additional design highlights include the repurposing of an existing concrete bunker, from the previous owners, as an interior safe and storage room.

Designer: Principal, Tracy Lynn

Photo Credit: Ryan Garvin