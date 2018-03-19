Monocabin
This mesmerizing micro home offers an incredible experience at an affordable price in Greece.
From its stunningly sleek interior to its Hellenic whitewash exterior, the Monocabin embodies Greek island architecture in more ways than one. Designed by Milan–based studio Mandalaki as a prototype for a series of tiny homes, this 280-square-foot rental retreat is located in the relaxing oasis of Rhodes—the largest of the Dodecanese island chain in Greece— and is just steps away from the Aegean Sea.
The home's whitewashed exterior references Greek island architecture.
Modular concrete panels that make up the walls, while clerestory windows help keep the interiors bright.
A look at the tiny kitchen. The Monocabin comes with a table which can be used either inside or outside for al fresco dining.
The Monocabin shelf shown here was designed by Mandalaki.
The kitchen opens to the bedroom.
The interior of the bedroom.
Everything has been designed specifically to fit within the two-room interior.
The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.
The Monocabin opens to a tiny patio.
A patio enables guests to dine al fresco.
The convenient location gives guests an opportunity to mingle with the locals.
The site also includes Earth Brick solar lamps designed by Mandalaki.
The Monocabin even comes with a patio and outdoor shower to facilitate open-air living.