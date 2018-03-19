Monocabin

Monocabin
This mesmerizing micro home offers an incredible experience at an affordable price in Greece.

From its stunningly sleek interior to its Hellenic whitewash exterior, the Monocabin embodies Greek island architecture in more ways than one. Designed by Milan–based studio Mandalaki as a prototype for a series of tiny homes, this 280-square-foot rental retreat is located in the relaxing oasis of Rhodes—the largest of the Dodecanese island chain in Greece— and is just steps away from the Aegean Sea.

The home's whitewashed exterior references Greek island architecture. Photo 2 of Monocabin modern home

Modular concrete panels that make up the walls, while clerestory windows help keep the interiors bright. Photo 3 of Monocabin modern home

A look at the tiny kitchen. The Monocabin comes with a table which can be used either inside or outside for al fresco dining. Photo 4 of Monocabin modern home

The Monocabin shelf shown here was designed by Mandalaki. Photo 5 of Monocabin modern home

The kitchen opens to the bedroom. Photo 6 of Monocabin modern home

The interior of the bedroom. Photo 7 of Monocabin modern home

Everything has been designed specifically to fit within the two-room interior. Photo 8 of Monocabin modern home

The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window. Photo 9 of Monocabin modern home

The Monocabin opens to a tiny patio. Photo 10 of Monocabin modern home

A patio enables guests to dine al fresco. Photo 11 of Monocabin modern home

The convenient location gives guests an opportunity to mingle with the locals. Photo 12 of Monocabin modern home

The site also includes Earth Brick solar lamps designed by Mandalaki. Photo 13 of Monocabin modern home

The Monocabin even comes with a patio and outdoor shower to facilitate open-air living. Photo 14 of Monocabin modern home

Credits

Dwell
Architect
  • Mandalaki
Interior Design
  • Mandalaki
Landscape Design
  • Mandalaki
Builder
  • Monocabin
Photographer
  • Mandalaki

Overview