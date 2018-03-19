This mesmerizing micro home offers an incredible experience at an affordable price in Greece.

From its stunningly sleek interior to its Hellenic whitewash exterior, the Monocabin embodies Greek island architecture in more ways than one. Designed by Milan–based studio Mandalaki as a prototype for a series of tiny homes, this 280-square-foot rental retreat is located in the relaxing oasis of Rhodes—the largest of the Dodecanese island chain in Greece— and is just steps away from the Aegean Sea.