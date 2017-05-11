The spatial and formal characteristics on which Moju is based are the result of an analysis of the inhabitants, their customs, professions and hobbies; and its relationship with the immediate context, as well as the translation of the basic architectural program of a single-family home.

The house has a rectangular, very airtight structure of bare concrete that seems to be inserted in the natural terrain and projects the building towards the front. In the lower part of the land is the access, garage and recording studio. In this internal step of the house, with which the ascending condition of the land is conserved, the public areas of the project are arranged: living room, dining room, kitchen, patio and service area; that are completely open and related.

The superior volume is in contrast with its concrete base when it is covered with oxidized steel sheet and it will give a powerful character to the volume as a whole. At the same time there are two double interior heights in study and one of the rooms, which enrich the interior spatial quality and which are also reactive to the formal result with very marked inclinations.

Upstairs three spaces are distributed around the double height of the room. One of them is the library / study that spatially highlights the hierarchy of space and translates the volumetry that can be seen from outside into the interior. The two rooms have absolute privacy and views directed towards the patio and front of the property.

Moju is finally the result of explorations with the program, the design, the materiality and the personalities of its inhabitants.