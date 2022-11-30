Factory built in 4 sections and crane set in 8 hrs, this home was built for under $150/sf for a Architect's family of four in the vibrant small town of Lawrence Kansas. The home is net zero ready with the addition of solar panels and pays ohmage to the civil war ear historic neighborhood with a simple gable form and large wrap around porch. Built as a case study to understand the inefficiencies in traditional construction practices, the owner and designer, Katie Hoke, acted as the general contractor and was able to complete the entire built in under 8 months. Initially the concept of modular construction was reserved for low income or tract style housing, but through a massive search effort Katie was able to create a relationship with a local modular home builder in Chanute Kansas that was willing to work with her on a unique build. The home was set a month after the first Covid lock downs providing a challenging process to keep sub contractors working safely. The highlight of the build was when Katie and Jared's son, 6 at the time, was able to set his bedroom module on the home with the crane operator.

The home is simple in plan yet generous with space, large windows and beautiful finishes.