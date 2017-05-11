MODHAUS III
ModHaus III by East Coast Modern overlooking Nova Scotia's dramatic Cabot Trail. This prefab modular home was carefully designed and situated to frame the spectacular views while addressing the clients needs. The house is just under 2000 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a den all on one level.
uploaded MODHAUS III through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
MH3 exterior
MH3 interior