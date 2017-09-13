This one of a Kind Modern Tiny house on Wheels is for sale in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The house is 10’ x 30’ (10 feet wide by 30 feet long). The house itself is constructed out of Structurally Insulated Panels (SIP) which means the house is far superior to classic stick-frame buildings in terms of both structure and insulation values. The Exterior of the home is clad in mainly Corrugated Steel with a section of Stained Wood around the Entrance giving the house a warm, yet bold look. The Roof is also Steel.

The living room faces a 5’ wide out-swing French door which serves as the entrance to the house. To your right when you walk in there is a built-in storage unit that is perfect for housing your shoes, hanging coats, etc. Also to your right is the Super Spacious Bathroom which has a Sliding Door entrance and is equipped with a Beautiful Vanity and Full size 48” Shower Basin. We are awaiting input from whoever would like to purchase this house in regards to available toilet options.

The Kitchen and Dining area resides at the opposite end of the house from the Bathroom. The Kitchen is very open-concept and spacious with ample storage, a 24” Propane Range, and 24” Fridge/Freezer Combo. There is also an opening next to the fridge that can house either a laundry machine or dishwasher if one so chooses but can simply be used as a storage Cubby if not. The Peninsula Countertop Serves as both Preparation Space, and Dining/Entertaining Space. The countertop is on a slider that allows it to be transformed from 2 person to 4 person dining in seconds.

The Master Bedroom is a loft above the Kitchen that is accessed by Stairs. There is standing room for people up to 5’ 8” at the top of the stairs next to the Bed Platform and Taller people need only crouch slightly. The Bed Platform can fit up to a King-sized mattress with room to spare on both sides for bed-side essentials such as your Phone, Book, Glasses etc.

Above the Bathroom is another loft that can be used for sleeping guests or storage.

The entire house receives a great amount of light through its many smartly placed windows. The Large Kitchen and Living Room Windows are Casement on the Left and Right sides and Awning in the Middle. All other windows in the house are Awning. This type of window allows you to leave the windows open, even when it’s raining outside.

The Ceiling is 11’ Tall inside and is finished in gorgeous Whitewashed Tongue and Groove Pine. Although the roof may look flat, it is sloped slightly for water to run off freely. The Flooring is Luxury Vinyl Plank.

The Utilities Cabinet resides next to the Bathroom Vanity and houses the Propane On-Demand Hot Water Heater and Electrical Panel with plenty of room to spare for Bathroom Related items.

The House is about 270 square feet on the main floor and there is about 120 square feet in loft space. Would serve as a perfect Ready-to-go Cottage or Cottage addition, Bunkie, Guest House, or Primary Residence. You Name It.

Please Do Not Hesitate to Call, Text or Email with further questions or to schedule a showing of this lovely little home.

Phone: 613-389-8557

Email: dwyer5536@sympatico.ca

