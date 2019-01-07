Modern Salt Box

By Charlie & Co Design
Modern Salt Box
This stream-lined “Salt Box” style home is nestled into a quiet corner of Grays Bay on Lake Minnetonka. Long horizontal roof lines mimic the water’s edge on the western horizon, while a series of inter-connected pavilions on the front of the home create a cozy and private escape for the home owners.

Credits

Posted By
Charlie & Co Design
@charlieandco
Architect
Landscape Design
  • Yardscapes
Builder
  • Anderson Reda
Photographer
  • Corey Gaffer

Overview

Location
  • Wayzata, Minnesota
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016