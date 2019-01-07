Modern Salt Box
This stream-lined “Salt Box” style home is nestled into a quiet corner of Grays Bay on Lake Minnetonka. Long horizontal roof lines mimic the water’s edge on the western horizon, while a series of inter-connected pavilions on the front of the home create a cozy and private escape for the home owners.
Charlie & Co Design uploaded Modern Salt Box through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Charlie & Co Design
- Charlie Simmons & Sara Whicher
Landscape Design
- Yardscapes
Builder
- Anderson Reda
Photographer
- Corey Gaffer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016