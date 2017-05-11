Side split renovations have been a staple in our designs since the inception of our studio in 2010; this project, located in the Roseland community of Burlington, Ontario is a prime reflection of that staple. As requested by our client, we were able to modernize yet preserve the wood burning feature of the original fireplaces by re-cladding them with custom handcrafted millwork and quartz. The millwork is from a Toronto based company and is consistent throughout the 2,000 square foot space. In keeping with the streamlined aesthetic of the interior, we added an ACM cladded entry feature to the front door. An architectural fold neatly wraps the garage door and frames a wooden gate that leads to the backyard space of the property. Without adding a single square foot to the 50+ year old structure, we were able to breathe new life into this home for a new family to enjoy for many years to come.