Modern Lodge
This is lake living, modern lodge style. The owners work in the urban core but want to truly wind down when they head home and casually entertain friends. They purchased a waterfront lot on Weatherby Lake, MO with the vision of creating a “Modern Lodge.”

The concept draws from the owner's passion as a commercial photographer and the process of capturing an experience with a still photo. The house is two simple platonic forms, one resting on the other, pulled apart to create an aperture to the lake. The view is revealed once you enter the house, leaving the city behind and immersing yourself in lake living. The main public space is a wood clad, two story volume filled with light and the lake view. This is contrasted by a crisp, white stucco volume housing the private functions. The house is physically connected to the lake with large stones extracted from the site.

For more info on KEM STUDIO and Modern Lodge, visit: www.kemstudio.com

For an aerial video of the home, visit: vimeo.com/178

Modern Lodge, exterior - The design approach of the site is to connect the house to the land

Modern Lodge, exterior - The design approach of the site is to connect the house to the land
the house to the land

Living room with lake views

Living room with lake views

Open kitchen and dining area - Space is saved without compromising spaciousness in the public living spaces by using an open plan.

Open kitchen and dining area - Space is saved without compromising spaciousness in the public living spaces by using an open plan.

Kids Room - Fun!

Fun!

Deck with lake view

Deck with lake view

Master bath

Master bath

Master bedroom

Master bedroom

Living space opens to the deck

Living space opens to the deck

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen and dining area

View from lakeside dock

View from lakeside dock

Modern Lodge in the evening

Modern Lodge in the evening

  Bob Greenspan Photography

  Weatherby Lake, Missouri
  3
  3
  1
  House (Single Residence)
  Modern
  2015
  3052
  .5 acres