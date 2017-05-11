This is lake living, modern lodge style. The owners work in the urban core but want to truly wind down when they head home and casually entertain friends. They purchased a waterfront lot on Weatherby Lake, MO with the vision of creating a “Modern Lodge.”

The concept draws from the owner's passion as a commercial photographer and the process of capturing an experience with a still photo. The house is two simple platonic forms, one resting on the other, pulled apart to create an aperture to the lake. The view is revealed once you enter the house, leaving the city behind and immersing yourself in lake living. The main public space is a wood clad, two story volume filled with light and the lake view. This is contrasted by a crisp, white stucco volume housing the private functions. The house is physically connected to the lake with large stones extracted from the site.

For more info on KEM STUDIO and Modern Lodge, visit: www.kemstudio.com/pro...

For an aerial video of the home, visit: vimeo.com/178...