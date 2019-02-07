Modern Farmhouse
A 1900's farmhouse fully updated with modern amenities. Centrally located near quaint towns, beaches, wineries and hiking. Described as a great gathering spot in any season with a kitchen and outdoor space ready to entertain family and friends.
This front porch is North facing, so is typically partially shaded throughout the day. An ideal spot for morning coffee and a book.
Custom kitchen island and storage fronts bring a uniqueness and functionality to this aesthetically pleasing space.
Blackboard fronts make this refrigerator and shelves a great place to create art.
Sunlit library and office space. A mix of modern and antique aesthetics bring the rustic feel together with the modern times. The library books range from fiction to encyclopedias and just about any cookbook you could imagine. This desk space offers a work environment without being at the office.
Living room with wood burning stove, open dining area with stocked bar and piano art.
Dining area table
Dining area and kitchen. The heart of the home.
The rear entryway hall has drawers, half closets and gym locker room baskets for jackets, shoes, gloves and whatever else you might need on your way out the door.
First floor bedroom
First floor bathroom with attached sauna
Master bed, upstairs
Master bath upstairs attached to master bed with authentic clawfoot soaking tub
Master bed
Second upstairs bedroom
Dressing area with sink and attached bathroom second upstairs bedroom
Exterior from the gardens
Granary from the gardens
Granary entrance
Exterior entertaining area attached to granary
Exterior view