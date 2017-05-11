The interior layout and large windows in this BONE Structure custom home provide the occupants stunning views of the lake and mountains of this region. The architecture of the house is characterized, among others things, by a huge sloping roof which creates a direct link with the views of surrounding mountains. The living space, which is at the heart of this home features a superb fireplace, high ceilings and impressive windows. In addition, the master bedroom opens onto a breathtaking view. You can’t have a better start to your day!