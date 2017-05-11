Located in the heart of Burlington Ontario, this lot captured our hearts from the first site visit in late 2015. Our vision for the layout of this home was influenced by the depth of the lot (180’ long), its unique tree coverage and proximity to community walking paths. Large walls of glass at the front and back of this house were designed and installed to incorporate and highlight the natural beauty of the large tree in the front yard and the forest-like setting at the back of the property. The glass panes also allow passers-by to embrace the architecture of the house and the tastes of its owner. The modern industrial steel staircase as well as the interior finishes are visible from the exterior and really showcase the unique style of the client. The handcrafted mill work out of Toronto and the steel components fabricated in Hamilton complete the design and give it true character. From the hand scraped white oak hardwood floors to the naturally patinaed railings and Ortal steel fireplace, 401 Smith is a delight to admire from all its vantage points.