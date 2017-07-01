Modelia Days GOKOKUJI is a minimalist architecture project located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Ryuichi Sasaki / Sasaki Architecture + Atelier O. This apartment building is in the Otowa district of Tokyo’s Bunkyo ward, very close to Gokokuji temple, which was established in the Edo era (1603-1868) as a place of prayer for members of the shogunate. Although the neighborhood is located in the city center, it retains traces of that older era. In order to avoid direct lines of sight between the apartment building and the residents of the single-family homes lining the other side of the narrow road on which it sits, the windows are shifted slightly off-center.