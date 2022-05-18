Mirror Image

Located in Sydney, Mirror Image has been nominated for an Australian Interior Design Award for its materiality, technicality and balanced bold details. It's a duplex owned by a young family who gave Smac Studio enormous creative freedom. Shona McElroy, principal of Smac Studio, naturally gravitates towards modern design with a touch of old-world Europe — as seen in this home's Venetian plaster finishes, marble bathrooms and herringbone floors. Despite having an internal width of only 4.8 metres and a shared wall with no windows, the home still has ample natural light and lots of elegant personality. Outstanding features include a curvaceous cave-of-wonders powder room, a cantilevered kitchen island that allows four people to sit face-to-face (rather than all in a line), a curved marble staircase at the entrance, as well as bold art and lighting throughout.

Powder Room

Curved marble staircase at entrance

Kitchen

Burnished brass rangehood

Dining and kitchen

Living room

Velvet bench seat

Kitchen cabinets

Smac Studio
Interior Design
  • Smac Studio
Landscape Design
  • Dangar Barin Smith
Builder
  • Airth Building
Photographer
  • Anson Smart
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2021