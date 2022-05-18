Located in Sydney, Mirror Image has been nominated for an Australian Interior Design Award for its materiality, technicality and balanced bold details. It's a duplex owned by a young family who gave Smac Studio enormous creative freedom. Shona McElroy, principal of Smac Studio, naturally gravitates towards modern design with a touch of old-world Europe — as seen in this home's Venetian plaster finishes, marble bathrooms and herringbone floors. Despite having an internal width of only 4.8 metres and a shared wall with no windows, the home still has ample natural light and lots of elegant personality. Outstanding features include a curvaceous cave-of-wonders powder room, a cantilevered kitchen island that allows four people to sit face-to-face (rather than all in a line), a curved marble staircase at the entrance, as well as bold art and lighting throughout.