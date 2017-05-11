MiniMod Cabin
Originally designed by pioneering Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this 684-square-foot cabin has been lovingly restored and is ready for guests.
Located in the redwood forest of the famed Sea Ranch community along the Sonoma, California, coastline, this weekend cabin was originally built in 1968 to demonstrate how Sea Ranch design principles of living lightly on the land could produce a comfortable, affordable home.
The wood exterior blends in quietly with the surrounding timber.
Open wood stairs allow light to pass between levels.
Three levels intermix within the small footprint of the home, creating a loft-like feeling.
A small office spaces overlooks the redwood surroundings.
Large windows and sliding glass doors provide a direct connection to the outdoors.
At the head of the bed in the main bedroom, a half-height wall overlooks the dining space below.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
Credits
- Joseph Esherick & Associates
- Framestudio
- Terremoto
- Drew Kelly