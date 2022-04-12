Mineral Springs Tiny Home

By Amanda Vergara
Mineral Springs Tiny Home
View Photos

A tiny home created by a father and daughter in beautiful Hubbard, OR. With a bad living situation and peak rent rates we decided to create the Mineral Springs Tiny Home. Custom build and designed by me! Built entirely by us and the help of a few friends. It all started as a travel trailer that a tree fell on and was no longer usable. We demoed it down to the trailer and built up from there.

Amanda Vergara uploaded Mineral Springs Tiny Home through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Bathroom Photo of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Bathroom

Kitchen Photo 2 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Kitchen

Kitchen Photo 3 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Kitchen

Details Photo 4 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Details

Kitchen Photo 5 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Kitchen

Living Room Photo 6 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Living Room

Ariel view Photo 7 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Ariel view

Bedroom Photo 8 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Bedroom

Me with the home finished Photo 9 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Me with the home finished

Bedroom Photo 10 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Bedroom

Fireplace framed and drywall started Photo 11 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Fireplace framed and drywall started

Put into place on property Photo 12 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Put into place on property

Outside shell framing done Photo 13 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Outside shell framing done

Demo Photo 14 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Demo

How the travel trailer looked when we picked it up from auction Photo 15 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

How the travel trailer looked when we picked it up from auction

Demo Photo 16 of Mineral Springs Tiny Home modern home

Demo

Credits

Posted By
a
Amanda Vergara
@amandavergara1601
Interior Design

Overview