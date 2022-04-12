Mineral Springs Tiny Home
A tiny home created by a father and daughter in beautiful Hubbard, OR. With a bad living situation and peak rent rates we decided to create the Mineral Springs Tiny Home. Custom build and designed by me! Built entirely by us and the help of a few friends. It all started as a travel trailer that a tree fell on and was no longer usable. We demoed it down to the trailer and built up from there.
Amanda Vergara uploaded Mineral Springs Tiny Home through Add A Home.
Bathroom
Kitchen
Details
Living Room
Ariel view
Bedroom
Me with the home finished
Bedroom
Fireplace framed and drywall started
Put into place on property
Outside shell framing done
Demo
How the travel trailer looked when we picked it up from auction
