Mike's Hammock

By Josh Wynne
Mike's Hammock
View Photos

I built this on my property for my aging father who has some health issues. Handicap accessibility was a factor in design. His dream has always been to try retire to a cabin in the woods. This is what he got.

It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with a great room. It is 600 sqft of AC space. The footprint is 40' x 26' overall.

The site was the former home of our pig pen. I only had to take 1 tree to make this work and I planted 3 in its place. The axis is set from root ball to root ball. The rear center is aligned with mean sunset and is visible across a wetland.

The goal was to make the home feel like it was floating in the palms. The geometry had to simple and I didn't want it feeling heavy on the land so I cantilevered the structure beyond exposed foundation walls. My barn is nearby and it features old 1950's "S" corrugated metal panel walls. I used the same panel profile for my siding. I ran it vertical to math the barn, but also to balance the length of the structure and stretch the high point into the canopy, visually. The wood is all Southern Yellow Pine. This material came from clearing at the Babcock Ranch Development site. I ran it through the structure, end to end and horizontally, to create a seamless feel and to stretch the space. It worked. It feels MUCH bigger than it is.

I milled the material to specific sizes in specific areas to create precise alignments. Floor starters align with base. Wall tops adjoin ceiling starters to create the illusion of a seamless board. All light fixtures, HVAC supports, cabinets, switches, outlets, are set specifically to wood joints. The front and rear porch wood has three different milling profiles so the hypotenuse on the ceilings, align with the walls, and yield an aligned deck board below. Yes, I over did it. It is spectacular in its detailing. That's the benefit of small spaces.

Concrete counters and IKEA cabinets round out the conversation.

For those who could not live in a tiny house, I offer the Tiny-ish House.

Photos by Ryan Gamma
Staging by iStage Homes
Design assistance by Jimmy Thornton

Josh Wynne uploaded Mike's Hammock through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Shed Building Type, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Farmhouse Building Type, Tiny Home Building Type, Treehouse Building Type, Small Home Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Front Photo of Mike's HammockView Photos

Front

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Front Porch with concealed mechanical room door Photo 2 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Front Porch with concealed mechanical room door

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Track Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Great Room Photo 3 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Great Room

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Concrete Counter, Range, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, and White Cabinet. Eat-in Kitchen Photo 4 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Eat-in Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, White Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Eat-in Kitchen. Ikea cabinets. Concrete counters. Photo 5 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Eat-in Kitchen. Ikea cabinets. Concrete counters.

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, White Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Concrete Counter, and Pendant Lighting. Eat-in Kitchen. Concrete tops. IKEA cabinets. Integrated sink. Photo 6 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Eat-in Kitchen. Concrete tops. IKEA cabinets. Integrated sink.

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Coffee Tables, Stools, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Great Room. Photo 7 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Great Room.

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Stools, Track Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Great Room Photo 8 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Great Room

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Track Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Recessed Lighting. Bedroom Photo 9 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Recessed Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Night Stands. Bedroom Photo 10 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Bedroom

Modern home with Concrete Counter and Recessed Lighting. Bathroom Photo 11 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Bathroom

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Track Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Sectional. Living Space Photo 12 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Living Space

Modern home with Living Room. Photo 13 of Mike's HammockView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Rear Elevation Photo 14 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Rear Elevation

Modern home with Exterior. Rear Elevation Photo 15 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Rear Elevation

Front Elevation Photo 16 of Mike's Hammock modern homeView Photos

Front Elevation

Front Elevation Photo 17 of Mike's Hammock modern homeView Photos

Front Elevation

Front Elevation Photo 18 of Mike's Hammock modern homeView Photos

Front Elevation

Modern home with Living Room. Photo 19 of Mike's HammockView Photos
Modern home with Exterior. Front Photo 20 of Mike's HammockView Photos

Front

Credits

Posted By
Josh Wynne
@joshwynne
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
Photographer
  • Ryan Gamma

Overview

Location
  • Nokomis, Florida
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 604
    • Lot Size
  • 5 acres