The direction was simple: take and outdated one bedroom corner unit apartment in the Eichler Summit High Rise in San Francisco, make it entirely open to the view, and employ a minimalist aesthetic layered onto the modern core of the structure.

A one bedroom was quickly transformed to a studio to accomplish the full openness of every space to views to the north and/or east. New sliding corner windows further open the entire space to uninterrupted views of the San Francisco Bay and Downtown.The core of the apartment is the storage “cube”, which is a hub for several different programatic elements, including clothing storage, a smart home av control hub, and also the television. The cube becomes both a functional unit as well as a privacy element that shields the dressing area and bathroom from the living areas of the apartment. This unique element is clad in wood panels and drops into the background while serving as a dramatic counterpoint to the view.

The rest of the spaces were treated with a completely minimal aesthetic, as a series of panels and concealed storage behind, including bookshelves, kitchen cabinets, refrigerators, a fold down desk, a slide up television cover, and dressing area storage. Exceptional attention to detail was taken so all the doors disappear as paneled walls when closed, utilizing all flush sliding and swing door hardware. A minimal but natural palette was employed, and composed of cement flooring, fumed eucalyptus panels, and pure white panels and stonework.