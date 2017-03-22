The renovation of this this mid-century home, overlooking the Portland Yacht Club, incorporates a modern aesthetic while preserving its mid-century character, as well as improvements to the energy efficiency of the home.

The new entry addition, introduces a light-filled, welcoming transition into the home. White painted v-match ceilings replace the dated, swirled plaster throughout the home.

A bright spacious kitchen opens up to the dining and living spaces where an enclosed U-shaped kitchen and hallway once were. Beautiful new windows frame a picturesque view of the marina. An additional row of windows follows the roofline, accentuating the loftiness of the space while bathing it in natural light.

The master bedroom transforms into a proper master suite with a generous walk-in closet and a clean, contemporary bath.

New sliding glass doors at the daylight basement level open the informal living room to the well-landscaped yard that features peaceful cascading ponds.

Every opportunity was taken to improve on the thermal envelope of the house – spray foam was applied to the roof rafters while the ceiling was being replaced, and two inches of rigid insulation were added beneath the new cedar and cement board siding. The additional insulation along with the new low-E windows and a heat pump greatly improve the comfort and efficiency of the home.