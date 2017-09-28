Located just above Solano Avenue, this home is minutes from world class shopping and dining. Local restaurant favorites such as Rivoli, Ajanta, Cafe Valparaiso, Sichuan Style and Jerusalem Organic Kitchen are just a few of the many international flavor choices on the Avenue. There is also easy access to personal and professional services, including: Beauty Services and Personal Care; Dental, Physical and Emotional Health; Financial and Insurance Services; Fitness and Movement; Community and Non-profit Organizations. Minutes from Berkeley’s Gourmet Ghetto, the North Berkeley Branch Library and University of California, there are endless opportunities to enjoy and enrich your life.

If you love the outdoors, this home is situated near Indian Rock Park in one of Berkeley’s most coveted neighborhoods. Indian Rock Park is one of Berkeley’s rock parks in the Northbrae area, providing gorgeous views of the San Francisco Bay and offers challenges for early-level rock climbing.As you come up the meandering stone stairway on the property, you reach the large basement with a full row of windows looking out to the California oaks. Up a few more stairs you reach the beautiful blue front door hidden on the side of the house, a sweet whimsical touch by Henry Hill. The main level is an open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living. Off the living room is an asymmetrical private redwood deck.

Completing the main floor is a built in office and a full bath. Stairs take you up to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Each bedroom has a door to the private back deck for your evening relaxation.

The back yard slopes up to 2 decks, each with views and breezes from the bay. The upper deck is a wonderful place to have sunset dinner with Golden Gate views.

The tradition is well represented in this home, with its elevated vertical form, faded cedar exterior, wood flooring, and eye-catching modernist living room. First time on market in over 30 years, this home is the inspirational place you’ve been looking for.



