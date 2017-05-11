Mid Century Re-Modern
To make the heart of this 3-bedroom, 2-bath house work better for the family of four, we sought to improve the connection between kitchen, dining room and the rest of the home. Design strategies have been put in place that keep the spaces attractive and organized so that kitchen, family room, and dining room are efficient, multi-purpose spaces that accommodate activities of both children and adults separately or simultaneously.
A guest room and office wing were added to the front of the house. This left the living room roof in tact – a key feature of the original design, and created a front courtyard that define the entry sequence as a unique experience.
The living room was re-oriented to take advantage of indoor-outdoor living with large sliders and an indoor-outdoor fireplace. The space is now a well-used extension of the living area.
Removing a massive fireplace from the center of the home and replacing it with much smaller art-wall and built-ins creates a visual connection, making the spaces feel larger without adding on.
Without increasing the size of the kitchen, we reworked the space to create a family friendly design. This was accomplished by moving the range to the island, adding counter seating and increasing storage with full height cabinetry. New larger windows were added in the dining room to replace small punch openings and natural lighting in the kitchen was improved by adding low counter height windows.
