Micro-Loft

By Specht Architects
Micro-Loft
View Photos

This project involved the radical transformation of a tiny, awkward apartment at the top of six-story building. With 425 square feet of floor area, and a ceiling height of 24 feet, the new design creates a flowing interior landscape that dissolves the notion of distinct "rooms." The space is crafted like a piece of furniture, with hidden and transforming spaces for things and people.

Architect: Specht Architects
Photographer: Taggart Sorensen

Specht Architects uploaded Micro-Loft through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space. Photographer: Taggart Sorensen Photo of Micro-Loft modern home

This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space.

Photographer: Taggart Sorensen

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 2 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 3 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 4 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 5 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 6 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 7 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 8 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson Photo 9 of Micro-Loft modern home

Photographer: Taggart Sorenson

Credits

Posted By
Specht Architects
@spechtarchitects
Architect
  • Specht Architects
Photographer
  • Taggart Sorensen

Overview