Micro-Loft
This project involved the radical transformation of a tiny, awkward apartment at the top of six-story building. With 425 square feet of floor area, and a ceiling height of 24 feet, the new design creates a flowing interior landscape that dissolves the notion of distinct "rooms." The space is crafted like a piece of furniture, with hidden and transforming spaces for things and people.
Architect: Specht Architects
Photographer: Taggart Sorensen
This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space.
