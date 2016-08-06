This project involved the radical transformation of a tiny, awkward apartment at the top of six-story building. With 425 square feet of floor area, and a ceiling height of 24 feet, the new design creates a flowing interior landscape that dissolves the notion of distinct "rooms." The space is crafted like a piece of furniture, with hidden and transforming spaces for things and people.

Architect: Specht Architects

Photographer: Taggart Sorensen