The home is oriented to views of the Puget Sound and Mount Rainier, and designed around a prized collection of art by Northwest masters. Maury Island Residence is designed to evoke the purest experience of a Pacific Northwest home. Building materials are representational of the region, and the history of residential architecture in this area of the country. Cedar and fir, as well as decorative metals like bronze create a warm palette against which the clients can display their collection of mid-century paintings by Northwest artists like Mark Tobey and Kenneth Callahan.

The region’s legacy of craft is strongly manifested in this house. This legacy expresses itself in panes of glass which seemingly disappear between walls, and exposed ceiling beams that move seamlessly from inside to outside.

The house is designed both for family life and for large-scale entertaining. Protected by site walls and a stand of trees, the east wing houses the family’s bedrooms, kitchen, office, and informal living and dining rooms. Moving west, and taking advantage of the southern view and light, a formal dining room and living room are connected by a covered outdoor patio with an inlaid mosaic floor.

Team: Rick Sundberg | Principal-in-Charge and Lead Designer while at Olson Sundberg Kundig Allen