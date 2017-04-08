Matryoskha House

Matryoskha House
Matryoskha House is a minimal renovation located in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, designed by Shift architecture urbanism. Matryoskha House transforms an early 20th century townhouse into two high-end apartments by radically opening it up. Situated in the center of Rotterdam, the house was in a derelict state due the previous owner’s conversion of it into a sub-standard workers’ hotel. Bothered by the neglect, a neighbor acquired the property and gave Shift architecture urbanism the commission to give it an extreme makeover.

  • Shift architecture urbanism
  • 13 Speciaal
  • Noortje Knulst
  • House (Single Residence)
  • 2017

  • Leibal