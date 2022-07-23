Marlow the Majestic
How a chance encounter with a tired-looking 1977 caravan eventually led to an incredible makeover. Meet our caravan, Marlow.
Lauren Garcia uploaded Marlow the Majestic through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Our family of four.
Main bedroom complete with under bed storage.
A safe space for the kids.
An L bench that double as another sleep space.
A kitchen perfect for travel.
Main Bedroom view.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.