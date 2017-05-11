Marda Loop Residence
In this stunning inner city Calgary home, interior designer Shaun Ford perfectly tailors the environment and creates an experience of beauty.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Davignon Martin
Interior Design
Photographer
- Kelly Hofer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern