Marda Loop Residence

By Shaun Ford & Co.
In this stunning inner city Calgary home, interior designer Shaun Ford perfectly tailors the environment and creates an experience of beauty.

Credits

Architect
  • Davignon Martin
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Kelly Hofer

Overview

Location
  • Calgary, Alberta, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern