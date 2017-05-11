Truly special Spanish compound in Hancock Park. Formerly celebrity-owned, this stylish and sophisticated 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath Spanish home offers original charm and modern livability. Features include steel-framed windows and doors throughout, a formal living room, and a dining room that flows seamlessly to a fabulous gourmet, eat-in kitchen with top of the line Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. Beyond the kitchen is the family room that opens to a huge yard with a fantastic pool and grassy yard for entertaining and lounging. A beautiful master bedroom and bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms and a shared bathroom are upstairs, flooded with light. Gated and hedged for privacy, this oasis feels like a compound right in the middle of the city. The house is estimated to be 2,850 square feet, with an estimated lot size of 7,670 square feet.

